Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has defended herself against allegations of using autotune and not singing live at her concerts.



The "thank u, next" hitmaker hit back at a fan who suggested she wasn't singing live on her 'Sweetener World Tour' and insisted her voice was a "gift" and part of her purpose for being in the world.





She shared a video of herself performing on tour and one follower wrote: "It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live."





In response, Ariana slammed: "Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam.





"With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on Broadway (and did). I can do it on the shower. In the car. It's my gift / it's why I'm here. I sing 30+ songs a night. Every word. It's my thing. Let me shine like damn.(sic)"





Ariana's defense came shortly after she cancelled a meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium, last week after suffering "a handful of panic attacks".





In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana, she wrote: "Hi my loves. Time for some honesty. My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks,





I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show. I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today.



