Artists worth having on your radar this 2023

This year, I’ve made it a mission to explore and find the gems who are on the rise and aiming to break into the cut-throat industry, expanding my playlists beyond the top artists who we have all come to love. These artists may not be newcomers to the industry, but have been working, releasing music and gaining a handful of supporters along the way.

Record producer AirDee, aka AirDee Global / AirDee Mosotho (born Mohlomi Edward Ramolula), is steadily making a name for himself. AirDee. Picture: Supplied He has worked with a handful of top artists in the country such as DJ Vigilante, Yanga Chief, Cassper Nyovest, Kid X, Kwesta and Touchline. Working with all these artists has shaped AirDee’s view of the whole music industry.

“It has taught me to always think out of the box creatively, and made me realise that music is a universal language.” Hailing from the Free State, AirDee has had some notable moments of success in his career, with his breakthrough when he produced “Milli” for iFani, and also DJ Vigilante’s “Sorry Makhe”. Since then he has shown people that he does more than just produce beats by releasing his own music as an artist under his label AirDee Global Production.

“Mahala” got a reception exceeding his expectations. “I think they can now expect more music from me as an artist,” he said. He has been fortunate enough to have also had the opportunity to have his music play on popular Netflix series “Blood and Water”. The moment was a milestone for AirDee. “It felt great because I have been featured on the series before, but this time around it was a bit different because I was both the main artist and producer of my song.

“I am also the first artist/producer from Free State, Bloemfontein to ever collaborate with ‘Blood and Water’ and for me that was a milestone,” he said. In 2023, AirDee fans can expect more music and collaborations from him as an artist and a producer. He has a collaboration with German based duo Re.decay in the pipeline which is something he is excited for.

KwaZulu Natal-born duo, Mzameleni Sangweni known as King-Vee SA and Nkanyiso 'Mbloodbeats Rsa' Ntshangase, met in 2013 and have gone through quite the journey as artists. The Vigilants. Picture: Supplied “We formed a group called Skilled Army, but things didn’t work out due to lack of resources. At that particular time we split ways trying to follow our educational goals, then later in 2021 we decided to reunite and build the hottest duo,” they said. In 2023, their supporters can expect the best from the duo.

They released their first EP “Inqola”, which speaks of their journey and the challenges they have experienced. The EP features tribal music and amapiano. Having noticed a gap in the market, the duo have come up with something “unique and fresh” with their EP. Their fans are loving their lead single “Ondaba”. To think it was not meant to be released.

“We were just vibing on the beat boom, the idea came out. The aim of the song was not only to inspire people who are in love but also for people who are working together to keep the unity regardless of the situations or shades that may be thrown to them. “Also, to remember the effort they have put before they even think of giving up.” Another artist worth having on your radar is Tempo, who hails from Benin and is quite the established music producer.

He has worked with AirDee during his time in South Africa, who helped with his latest single, “For Love”, featuring Citizen Deep. Tempo. Picture: Supplied “He later suggested that we get more people on board for the sound that I was going for. Which is where Citizen Deep and Savana the vocalist came into the picture.” “For Love” has been a highly successful song for the producer as it is his first to reach over a million plays globally.

“The song, ‘For Love’, is a chilled electronic dance music vibe and it is to uplift anyone feeling helpless in love. The beat is aggressive and high on emotional dynamics,” he said. The artist shares that music connects all Africans no matter what part of the continent they come from. “I think there’s just something that connects us musically as Africans, regardless of the language difference, our music is easy to connect to and understand emotionally.”