Assessa pays homage to taxi drivers with latest single ‘Quantum’

Award-winning rapper Lindiwe “Assessa” Skhosana is turning up the heat with her latest single titled “Quantum”, featuring Just Bheki, Afriikan Papi and Wunda. The Mpumalanga-born star is steadily making a name for herself in the music industry, first as a battle freestyle rapper to now a respected artist. In 2020, she bagged a recording deal with Cloud 9ne Entertainment, a music production label group that hosts prominent record producers and music artists. Commenting on her latest single, Skhosana said: "The idea for the ’Quantum’ single was inspired by the fact that growing up as kids, every ’Quantum’ we saw was driven or owned by a black person. “So when we were working on the song we were sort of trying to uplift those same black families that live off the taxi industry.

“We knew being in a ’Quantum’ was seen as a much fancier ride than being in a taxi. It was the superior ride for us and we could sort of ‘show off’ and feel ourselves being in a ’Quantum’.”

The star says the song is solely about praising and giving a shout-out to the taxi community, the drivers, “for being able to make a living for their families from public transportation”.

Assessa. Picture: Supplied

In 2015, she cemented her name in the industry when won the Best Female Artist at the South African Hip Hop Awards.

She has shared the stage with the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, KO, Riky Rick, Rapsody and Pharoahe Monch.

She also featured with Skwatta Kamp on the single “Mama Akekho”, alongside Nigerian crooner Payseen.

The star won the hearts of many South Africans during her performance at the “Back to the City”, in 2014.

“Quantum” is available on all major platforms.