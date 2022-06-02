Auditions are open for ‘Amapiano’s Next Superstar’

Audition submissions for the new talent search show, “Amapiano’s Next Superstar”, kicked off on Wednesday. Vocalists, producers and lyricists will have until Thursday, June 30, to submit their auditions, according to entertainment commentator and journalist, Phil Mphela.

“AUDITIONS: Amapiano’s Next Superstar. To enter uploadVocalist — 30 sec to 1 min video singing an Amapiano song. Producer — 1 min clip of an original Amapiano beat. Lyricist — 30 sec to 1 min video of an original verse Twitter, FB or IG — use hashtag #AmapianosNextSuperstar,” explained Phil Mphela on Twitter. AUDITIONS: Amapiano’s Next Superstar



To enter upload



Vocalist — 30 sec to 1 min video singing an Amapiano song



Producer — 1 min clip of an original Amapiano beat



Lyricist — 30 sec to 1 min video of an original verse



Twitter, FB or IG — use hashtag #AmapianosNextSuperstar pic.twitter.com/nMGGZGitVZ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 1, 2022 “Auditions submissions open Wednesday 1 June 2022 and close on Thursday 30 June 2022 and entrants must be strictly between the ages of 18 and 35. #AmapianosNextSuperstar,” he added. Auditions submissions open Wednesday 1 June 2022 and close on Thursday 30 June 2022 and entrants must be strictly between the ages of 18 and 35.#AmapianosNextSuperstar — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 1, 2022 A promotional video of the show explains that vocalists are required to upload a video of themselves singing any amapiano song, while lyricists are required to showcase their originality by submitting a piece of work they’ve written themselves.

Similar to lyricists, producers are also required to produce an original amapiano beat for submission. These submissions must be uploaded on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram according to Robot Boii, who is one of the show’s hosts. The three judges of the show are amapiano star Mr JazziQ, DJ Thuli Phongolo and the veteran DJ Cue. No further details were provided by the show’s social media platforms or their website. Aspiring amapiano musicians have already started flooding social media with videos of their submissions, which is hardly surprising given that amapiano is far and away the most popular genre in the country with many aspiring artists trying to break into the industry.