Award-winning DJ announces his international tour

Record producer, DJ, artist and businessman Mthokozisi Khathi - popularly known as DJ Tira - has announced that he is going on an international tour. The award winning DJ took to his social media accounts to announce his international tour that will start from June 6 in Qatar.

Tira’s upcoming international tour is set to take him around the globe from June to July, with performances planned in multiple countries including the US, South Africa, Ireland and UK. Fans wasted no time celebrating DJ Tira’s announcement on social media platforms. Followers have been sharing his post, discussing the upcoming event, and showing their love and admiration for DJ Tira. X user @djteti30 expressed his excitement over this announcement, saying, “Bearing to the world kushinamba 1way“ (Music pumping one way).

Bearing to the world kushinamba 1way🎶![CDATA[]]>🤟![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 — TetiTheOnlyOne (@djteti30) June 3, 2024 Another X user @Taraboii wrote: “Ishuuu international baba”. Ishuuu international baba 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥

— TARAS KHATHI (@Taraboii) June 3, 2024 @SosiboKhulekani also commented under DJ Tira’s post, saying he loves DJ Tira’s work. “Awuh Makoya ngyaythanda into enoDj Tira nje, aziwekeee.” (Makoya, I love everything that has DJ Tira. Lets go).

Awuh Makoya ngyaythanda into enoDj Tira nje 😹![CDATA[]]>😹![CDATA[]]>😹![CDATA[]]>😹![CDATA[]]>👌✊aziwekeee — Khulekani Sosibo (@SosiboKhulekani) June 3, 2024 On Facebook, James Shafique Shaibu wished Makoya all the best on his tour. DJ Tira’s fans also commented on Instagram, congratulating the DJ on his upcoming tour.