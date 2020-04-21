EntertainmentMusicLocal
Ayanda MVP. Picture: Instagram

Ayanda MVP’s fiery lockdown party set gets stamp of approval from dad

Some of the good things that came out of the national lockdown are the virtual house parties hosted by Mzansi’s industry heavyweights over the past few weeks.

Hosted by Shimza and PH, the Lockdown House Party on Channel O have seen thousands of fans watching to witness among others DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, Darque, DBN Gogo, King Olwee and Black Motion.

This past weekend saw Ayanda MVP getting South Africa jamming to her fiery lockdown set and she even got a shout out from her dad for her stellar-performance.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she tweeted: “My dad just called me and says, “Wow! So this is what you do when you DJ at gigs?... Impressive.”

Fans took to Twitter, echoing her dad’s sentiments.

The set was too lit, even her mom had to join in on the fun.

