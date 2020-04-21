Ayanda MVP’s fiery lockdown party set gets stamp of approval from dad
Some of the good things that came out of the national lockdown are the virtual house parties hosted by Mzansi’s industry heavyweights over the past few weeks.
Hosted by Shimza and PH, the Lockdown House Party on Channel O have seen thousands of fans watching to witness among others DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, Darque, DBN Gogo, King Olwee and Black Motion.
This past weekend saw Ayanda MVP getting South Africa jamming to her fiery lockdown set and she even got a shout out from her dad for her stellar-performance.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she tweeted: “My dad just called me and says, “Wow! So this is what you do when you DJ at gigs?... Impressive.”
My dad just called me and says, “Wow! So this is what you do when you DJ at gigs?... Impressive” 🥺🙏🏾♥️♥️♥️— Molifeng (@AyandaMVP) April 19, 2020
Fans took to Twitter, echoing her dad’s sentiments.
Very Impressive🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDv2j6vAvE— Mxolisi Mthembu 035🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ziboerh) April 19, 2020
We r greatful as a country to have coming female DJs who hits decks this hard 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏼keep it up sis— Khauoe D. Pex (@Pex35178687) April 19, 2020
As a parent i was impressed too as i was watching u with my kids i even heard my 11 yr old daughter saying ur on fire🥰💐— Annah Mmusi (@AnnahMmusi1) April 20, 2020
You were light my lady, just loved how you played the entire set ♥️🔥💯 you kept us 💃— Thandilicious (@Thandilicious1) April 19, 2020
The set was too lit, even her mom had to join in on the fun.
‼️NO ONE COULD EVER HYPE ME UP LIKE MY MOM DID LAST NIGHT‼️ SHE EVEN BROKE A SWEAT 😩🥺😂😂🤗🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#LockdownHouseParty pic.twitter.com/sbxVZVa3OB— Molifeng (@AyandaMVP) April 19, 2020