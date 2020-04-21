Ayanda MVP’s fiery lockdown party set gets stamp of approval from dad

Some of the good things that came out of the national lockdown are the virtual house parties hosted by Mzansi’s industry heavyweights over the past few weeks.

Hosted by Shimza and PH, the Lockdown House Party on Channel O have seen thousands of fans watching to witness among others DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa, Darque, DBN Gogo, King Olwee and Black Motion.

This past weekend saw Ayanda MVP getting South Africa jamming to her fiery lockdown set and she even got a shout out from her dad for her stellar-performance.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she tweeted: “My dad just called me and says, “Wow! So this is what you do when you DJ at gigs?... Impressive.”