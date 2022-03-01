Babes Wodumo: I made blunders but I’m still Gqom Queen

From her epic dance moves to chart-topping records to international feature in the blockbuster film “Black Panther”, Bongekile Simelane aka ‘Babes Wodumo’s career was going nowhere but up. While her career was soaring, Babe’s personal life was on a downward spiral as she battled among others, toxic relationships, domestic abuse and addictions.

But she seems to be determined to rise again. Taking to her Instagram this week, the “Wololo” hitmaker showcased some of the works including the covers of her debut album “Gqom Queen” and her latest album “The Crown”. Celebrating her success, the KwaZulu-Natal star also acknowledged some of the “mistakes” she has made over the years but assured fans that she will rise again.

“My hard work,” beamed Babes. “I’ve travelled the world, made mistakes, spoken my mind and feelings got judged by being human, some even made assumptions because they heard from whoever but I still stood my ground. “Cyber bullies came like a flood but I still stood, wrote and did interviews nge (in) mother tongue.”

The star further noted that in spite of all the challenges she encountered, with strangers judging her and commenting on her life on social media, she’s proud that she managed to put South Africa on the map. “...I still made sure I made my country proud☺️More international features coming soon cause niyazi ngiyi (I know that I am) Gqom Queen” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Babes became an international sensation when her song Redemption appeared on Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” album alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future and Travis Scott.

She was nominated for the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2017. But success brought with it her share of controversies. In recent years, Babes found herself topping the trend list, not for her music but all the drama in her private life. In October 2020 Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Babes got engaged during a live interview on Gagasi FM, leaving fans confused following a domestic violence incident that took place in 2019.

In a video that went viral in March 2019, Mampintsha was seen assaulting Babes. The couple later filed assault charges against one another. The charges were later dropped. In 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter 'Spontshi'. In December last year, a live video on Instagram emerged, where Babes Wodumo, was heard insulting her mother-in-law, accusing her of abandoning Mapintsha when he was a baby.