Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane recently made headlines after an Instagram video emerged on social media, where her musician boyfriend, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, is seen assaulting her following what appears to be an argument between the couple. During the altercation, Mampintsha is heard using the phrase “Ikhon' ingane la endlini”.

Mampintsha who was arrested and later granted released on R2000 bail, received heavy backslash after a video of him made rounds on social media, where he was heard singing along to the phrase "Ikhon' ingane la endlini,” in a Durban club recently.

Babes seems to be riding on the same wave as a video popped up on social on Friday morning where the "Wololo" hitmaker is also singing to the same phrase that was used when he was assaulted. In a video, the crowd is heard started cheering.

Babes Wodumo and Maphintsha used abuse to market their

kuneyngane layndlini.PR is at its lowest in S.A pic.twitter.com/LZQ6dnknuS — 4D Shangaan (@NoChill4D) March 29, 2019

The video cause a social media outrage, many calling for Babes to be cancelled for making a mockery of women abuse.

The day he beats her up badly we won't take her seriously because of this stunt. — Sasha Alonso (@LetuOfentse) March 29, 2019

Lmao 🤣 so Babes Wodumo now sings along to a song inspired by their exchange on that day Mampintsha blessed her with slaps? Yhu 😲 she will clearly leave nge bhokisi. — MaMiya (@Unathi_jam) March 29, 2019