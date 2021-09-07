Bafana Ba Pitori DJ Mohamed, D2MZA drop summer jam ‘Dom Pérignon Refill’

The track features The Lowkeys, 3TWO1, as well as DJ Sumbody and Cassper Nyovest.

Pretoria-based record producers and musicians, duo DJ Mohamed and D2MZA, have released their debut amapiano single titled “Dom Pérignon Refill”.

Commenting on the song, DJ Mohamed says: “The song features lush electric piano chords, mellow story-telling lyrics, a dreamy jazz piano solo, topped off with the familiar sound of the log drum, which has been synonymous with the amapiano sound.”

DJ Mohamed and D2MZA have been making music for almost two years and have finally decided to release their debut offering.

DJ Mohamed and D2MZA are both influenced largely by the “nightlife” and have “their ears to the streets when it comes to what makes people dance” and feel good.