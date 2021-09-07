Bafana Ba Pitori DJ Mohamed, D2MZA drop summer jam ‘Dom Pérignon Refill’
Pretoria-based record producers and musicians, duo DJ Mohamed and D2MZA, have released their debut amapiano single titled “Dom Pérignon Refill”.
The track features The Lowkeys, 3TWO1, as well as DJ Sumbody and Cassper Nyovest.
Commenting on the song, DJ Mohamed says: “The song features lush electric piano chords, mellow story-telling lyrics, a dreamy jazz piano solo, topped off with the familiar sound of the log drum, which has been synonymous with the amapiano sound.”
DJ Mohamed and D2MZA have been making music for almost two years and have finally decided to release their debut offering.
DJ Mohamed and D2MZA are both influenced largely by the “nightlife” and have “their ears to the streets when it comes to what makes people dance” and feel good.
“Our aim has always been to create music that unites people, makes them feel good and helps them forget about their problems, even if just for one moment.
“Against the backdrop of all that is happening on the continent right now, there has never been a better time for music to step in and become the hero that will bring joy, unity, and peace during these trying and unfortunate times,” commented the dynamic duo.
DJ Mohamed has been making people dance as a DJ for over five years, while D2MZA has been producing music for over 15 years, which, according to the pair, they make a perfect combination of “artistry to deliver good music” to the masses.
“Dom Pérignon Refill“ was officially released on Friday, September 3, and is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.