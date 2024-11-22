Big Xhosa releases new single 'Robot' featuring Robot Boii and Joshy O Hook

South African hip-hop internet sensation Big Xhosa, real named, Sesethu Myeki, has once again made waves in the music scene with the release of his latest single, ‘Robot’, featuring award-winning rapper, Robot Boii and Joshy O Hook. The song has captivated netizens, who have expressed their excitement.

Many shared that it's become a staple on their playlists because of its exceptional production, vocals and overall vibe. Taking to X TheGyal_ posted: “Big Xhosa, Robot Boi, and Joshy just delivered a certified hit 🤌🏾. This track is nothing but vibes, bars, rhythm, and pure sauce. 🚀🔥 #ROBOT.” Big Xhosa, Robot Boi, and Joshy just delivered a certified hit 🤌🏾. This track is nothing but vibes, bars, rhythm, and pure sauce. 🚀🔥 #ROBOT



🔗 https://t.co/KWWKNspp1R pic.twitter.com/mF72fbXg5S

— TᕼE GYᗩᒪ༒ (@TheGyal_) November 21, 2024 @cozmino_ said: “Big Xhosa picked perfect artists for the song 🔥🔥😭 Josh and Robot Boi went hard here #ROBOT. “Big Xhosa is such a rare talent man, he introduced himself like he’s joking but now he’s amongst the industry goats. I’m so impressed by his song ft ROBOT BOII.” Big Xhosa picked perfect artists for the song 🔥🔥😭 Josh and Robot Boi went hard here #ROBOT pic.twitter.com/t3eA6ZTOkN

Big Xhosa is such a rare talent man, he introduced himself like he's joking but now he's amongst the industry goats. I'm so impressed by his song ft ROBOT BOI #ROBOT pic.twitter.com/fwK55O8C55 — Cozmino (@cozmino_) November 21, 2024 Xhosa, who is a serious rapper, used comedy to gain an audience. During an interview on the "Everything SA Music TV" podcast, the rapper shared how he started out.

“I recorded those songs in Cape Town. I was originally making music as SOS since 2014 . In 2016 I dropped a 16 track mixed tape which didn’t go anywhere. In 2017, I dropped a seven-track EP that also didn’t go anywhere. “From 2019 to 2020, I started remixing peoples songs and dropping it every week. I use to get 100 to 200 views. Later, in 2020, one of my clips went viral,” he said. Listen to the full podcast below.