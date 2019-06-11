Multi-award winning musician, Tresor Riziki. Picture: Floyd Matlala

The one thing that everyone that has gotten the chance to sit across Tresor Riziki will tell you is just how much of a nice guy the muso is. Our meeting started off a little rocky, with the muso having been behind schedule by almost an hour and 20 minutes. When he finally arrives at our meeting point, he's all smiles regardless of the fact that his day began at 5am and he's had a million and one things to do before even getting to our meeting.

I also can't seem to shake off the feeling that he probably hasn't had the opportunity to have lunch, which for normal people like you and I, would be more than enough reason to be a complete and utter meanie.

The Congolese native has made his mark in the music scene as one of the only acts to win the Best Pop Album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for three consecutive albums. A feat Riziki tells me is humbling but doesn't quite take away from who he is and has always been.

"I think I have always been very careful of who I become as a man, once I start reaching the pinnacle of my career as an artist. My journey keeps me grounded. And while awards are really great, I don’t think they should be the reason you suddenly change who you are. For me the way I look at it, I am still the same guy I was before people discovered the music. I don’t really overthink it," he said.

