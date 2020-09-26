Billy Monama: My ultimate SA music playlist
This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.
To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.
Billy Monama from Johannesburg is one of the most in-demand guitarists in the country.
Monama is perhaps best known as lead guitarist for Sipho Mabuse’s band, which is a full-time gig, but he also has a sublime album out called “Rebounce". He headlined the Cape Town International Jazz festival in 2018 with his own band called the Grazroots Project.
Billy is currently writing a book called "Introduction to South African Guitar Styles Volume One " which is due out at the end of this year.
The book is a comprehensive look into what makes our guitar music special, from the earliest days to the 1980s.
Accompanying audio and video pieces will feature live demonstrations and musical conversations with veterans such as Themba Mokoena.
Here is Billy Monama’s ultimate SA music Top 10 playlist:
1 Allen Kwela - Sunday Blue
2 Tabia - Moratuwa Waka
3 Siphokazi - Suli Zinyembezi
4 Gloria Bosman - Love Blues/Mbombela
5 Max Vidima - Song For You
6 West Nkosi - Two Mabone
7 The Movers - Special Job
8 Joyous Celebration - UnguJehova NguThixo
9 Philip Tabane - Ngwana Wa Kgaetsedi
10 Abdullah Ibrahim - The Wedding
Listen to the tracks: