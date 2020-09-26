Billy Monama: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Billy Monama from Johannesburg is one of the most in-demand guitarists in the country.

Monama is perhaps best known as lead guitarist for Sipho Mabuse’s band, which is a full-time gig, but he also has a sublime album out called “Rebounce". He headlined the Cape Town International Jazz festival in 2018 with his own band called the Grazroots Project.

Billy is currently writing a book called "Introduction to South African Guitar Styles Volume One " which is due out at the end of this year.