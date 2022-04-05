Black Coffee dedicates his Grammy award to his kids

It’s been some days since Black Coffee won his first Grammy award and it seems the moment is finally settling in. Black Coffee is still beaming with excitement from winning the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Subconsciously” during the 64th Grammy Awards.

The award-winning DJ and producer took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans, individuals who have contributed such as Msaki, Sun-El Musician, Tellaman and Una Rams to his project “Subconsciously” and God. “I thank God for the gift of music, for blessing me with a beautiful healthy family, a wonderful group of friends and fans from all corners of the world,” said Black Coffee. He dedicated the award to his children, who have to deal with him being away on the road because of his music. He also spoke directly to his son Esona, who accompanied him to the awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) “This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this Music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me❤️ @esonaaaa, to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and now witnessing you by my side proudly holding my first Grammy award was a moment too great and precious for words. Sharing the moment with you has been an incredible experience," he wrote.

As the same with his speech at the Grammys Black Coffee also dedicated the award to every African child, inspiring them with his prestigious win. Black Coffee is the first South African musician to have won or been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category at the Grammy Awards.