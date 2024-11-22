Black Coffee named World’s Best DJ 2024

Renowned DJ Black Coffee has been named the World’s Best DJ 2024 at the Golden Moon Awards. Black Coffee is showing no signs of slowing down, especially when he continues to receive global recognition, after Nightlife International announced on social media that South Africa’s very own had been bestowed with the prestigious award.

“All hail Black Coffee from South Africa 🇿🇦, winner of the Golden Moon award for the World’s Best DJ 2024! Black Coffee has taken the global stage by storm, blending his unique Afro-house sound with deep, soulful grooves that resonate with audiences worldwide. “A pioneer, a visionary, and a cultural ambassador, Black Coffee continues to inspire millions, pushing boundaries and connecting the world through his music. A truly deserving icon of this prestigious honour!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightlife International (@nightlifeinter) Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was not the only local recognised by the awards rising star DESIREE, full name Palesa Desiree Shilabje has been named the World’s Breakthrough Artist 2024. “DESIREE’s rise to prominence comes from her ability to craft electrifying DJ sets that seamlessly blend genres—African-inspired house, deep house, techno, and soulful rhythms. “Her passion for diverse sounds has landed her on some of the world’s most respected stages, like DC-10, fabric, and Hï Ibiza, bringing her deep African influences to a global audience.

“Beyond her music, DESIREE proudly represents the intersex community, using her platform to inspire and educate about her experience. A truly groundbreaking artist, DESIREE is already leaving an unforgettable legacy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightlife International (@nightlifeinter) The Golden Moon Awards are held every year to select the best 100 clubs in the world and to award prizes in different categories to the major players in nightlife, individuals, clubs and associations.