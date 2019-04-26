DJ Black Coffee Picture: Shayne Robinson/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Black Coffee stamped his authority on the local music scene when he walked away with an impressive five nods at the South African Music Awards (Sama) nominee announcement in Alberton, Johannesburg, on Thursday night. The internationally acclaimed DJ’s album "Music is King" secured him spots in Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Dance Album.

He also scored a double nomination in the Collaboration of the Year award, first for Drive featuring David Guetta and Delilah Montagu and second for "Wish You Were Here" featuring Asanda Lusaseni-Mvana.

In the Album of the Year category Black Coffee is up against Black Motion for Moya Wa Taola; Vusi Nova for Manyan-nyan; Sjava for Umqhele and Zonke for L.O.V.E.

Here are some of the nominees:

🔥Everybody served HEAT this past year, but we are honoured to announce the following as our #SAMA25 Album of The Year Nominees!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/EbM64g9Q2f — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

We were never ready for the talent these stars brought in 2018😩 These are the #SAMA25 Duo/Group of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/O6prCundMg — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Nishayile ladies! We are proud to announce these songbirds as our #SAMA25 Female Artist of the Year nominees! pic.twitter.com/QfVgLQ8fR1 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

Kuyafiwa with these guys🔥🔥🔥 Check out the heavy hitters in the music industry are going toe to toe on our #SAMA25 Male Artist of the Year nominee list! pic.twitter.com/AHnsd5AsSu — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi congratulated the nominees.

"We are proud of this nomination list which we believe is a fair reflection of the artists who made a good impact in the industry and had music lovers entertained," said Sibisi.

"The stage is set for a showdown as we start the countdown to Sun City for the final awards show. We salute all the nominees and send out best wishes to all."

The 25th edition of the Sama will be held at the Sun City resort on 31 May and 1 June, and the North West province said it was ready to host an extremely beautiful, elaborate Sama.

"We are saying previously we hosted successfuly, this year we are going to be more magnificent. We are also saying the financial injection that we are putting in hosting this event is just a pittance what is important is the happiness that we see in the face of our artist, our musicians," said Alex Sekati, director in the North West department of culture, arts and traditional affairs in the Bojanala District.

"The legacy programme that we are leaving behind are such that we cannot live without, even after our association comes to an end, because all association come to an end whether we die ... We want to believe that the legacy that shall be left by this arrangement or partnership shall be forever.

"We are asking all of you to please bring your wallets bring, do not forget your credit cards, come and spend money entirely in the North West. Our province is the only province where you can sleep and leave the window opened, it is the only province where you can leave your car unlocked," Sekati said amid laughter from the audience.

"We are saying do not come on the 31st [May] come a week before so that you can come to spend time in our beautiful province. We are not called Bojanala [tourism] District for nothing."