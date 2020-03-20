Black Coffee set to host intimate IG live-stream during Covid-19 outbreak

Black Coffee is trying his best to keep the spirits of people worldwide high through his music.

The "Drive" producer posted on Twitter on Friday, that he will be doing an "intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world".

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of a man holding a sign board that read "Please stay inside and listen to Black Coffee".

"Today it's just us and the music, doing an intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world...music unites. Tune in @ 1 PM NYC | 6 PM BCN | 7 PM JNB to http://live.bandsintown.com (link in bio) #OneManBand #Godsveryown," he said.