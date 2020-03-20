EntertainmentMusicLocal
Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram
Black Coffee set to host intimate IG live-stream during Covid-19 outbreak

Black Coffee is trying his best to keep the spirits of people worldwide high through his music.

The "Drive" producer posted on Twitter on Friday, that he will be doing an "intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world".

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of a man holding a sign board that read "Please stay inside and listen to Black Coffee". 

"Today it's just us and the music, doing an intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world...music unites. Tune in @ 1 PM NYC | 6 PM BCN | 7 PM JNB to http://live.bandsintown.com (link in bio) #OneManBand #Godsveryown," he said.

The tweet garnered over 290 retweets and 1400 likes in just minutes and his fans were happy with the initiative.

Here's what they had to say: 

 I can’t wait and data loaded already.

Black Coffee

