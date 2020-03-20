Black Coffee set to host intimate IG live-stream during Covid-19 outbreak
Black Coffee is trying his best to keep the spirits of people worldwide high through his music.
The "Drive" producer posted on Twitter on Friday, that he will be doing an "intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world".
The tweet was accompanied with a picture of a man holding a sign board that read "Please stay inside and listen to Black Coffee".
"Today it's just us and the music, doing an intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world...music unites. Tune in @ 1 PM NYC | 6 PM BCN | 7 PM JNB to http://live.bandsintown.com (link in bio) #OneManBand #Godsveryown," he said.
Today it's just us and the music ❤ doing an intimate live stream to keep spirits high at this incredibly tough time for the world.music unites. Tune in @ 1 PM NYC | 6 PM BCN | 7 PM JNB to https://t.co/fuwZUi90cQ (link in bio) #OneManBand#Godsveryown pic.twitter.com/AqLEK8eJ7I— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 20, 2020
The tweet garnered over 290 retweets and 1400 likes in just minutes and his fans were happy with the initiative.
Here's what they had to say:
Stay inside listen to black coffee 🎧🎶 and drink BlackCoffee ☕☕— 𝒩𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔𝒶𝓁𝑒🐦 (@LLCool_L_) March 20, 2020
It's that simple
I'm beginning to like the idea of virtual concerts!— Your Highness (@Iam_LucTheDon) March 20, 2020
Music Is King & You're A King.💯💯🤞— BOORH DOCTOR-JNR MVELASIR (@boorh077) March 20, 2020
I can’t wait and data loaded already.
— LNC (@combzer) March 20, 2020