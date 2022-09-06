Black Coffee set to team up with Ami Faku for new #GalloRemixed release

On Monday, talent and content management company Vth Season, who manage the likes of Ami Faku and AKA, shared a video clip of award-winning Afropop star Ami Faku in studio working on some music with world-renowned South African producer/DJ Black Coffee. While not much detail was shared, what we do know is that whatever it is they were working on is coming out on Friday as part of the legendary record label Gallo Record Company’s Gallo Remixed initiative.

Story continues below Advertisement

“@realblackcoffee x @ami_faku have something very special to share with you all this Friday. #galloremixed @gallorecordcompany,” shared Vth Season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vth Season (@vthseason) Previously, Ami Faku also took to Twitter to share on the upcoming project: “Spent some time in the studio with @RealBlackCoffee. Excited to share this special project with you!! 🫶🏿✨ #GalloRemixed @GalloRecordCompany.” Spent some time in the studio with @RealBlackCoffee. Excited to share this special project with you!! 🫶🏿✨



#GalloRemixed

@GalloRecordCompany pic.twitter.com/gsDx1oY7cg — Ami Faku (@Ami_Faku) September 1, 2022 Gallo Remixed celebrates the famed record label’s 95th birthday by reimagining treasured African songs from its catalogue for a new generation.

Gallo’s extensive catalogue includes records from dozens of legendary acts such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mahotella Queens, Simphiwe Dana, Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi. With the Grammy award-winning DJ recently buying a stake into the label, he is helming the project as its executive producer. Previous instalments of the series have seen the likes of Theo Kgosinkwe, the veteran singer/songwriter and member of the band Mafikizolo, team up with Afro house DJ/Producer De Mogul to remake the Paul Ndlovu classic “Khombo Ra Mina”.

Story continues below Advertisement