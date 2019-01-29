Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee thanked his fans on Monday for going out to cinemas and showing support of the locally produced film "Matwetwe " over the weekend. Taking to Twitter the "No Common (Remix)" DJ announced that Mtatetwe was the best performing local film and that he is over the moon about the response and they are planning to add more screens on Friday.

Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of the Kagiso Lediga directed film.

Matwetwe made R981 000 over the weekend and was played over 17 screens.

#Matwetwe was the best performing SA film this weekend and we are all over the moon. YOU all made it happen, and because of the demand many more screens are being added on Friday. YOU all spoke and the cinemas listened. Thank you !!! pic.twitter.com/kCL1y9nKm3 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 28, 2019

DJ Black Coffee is also celebrating his return to Las Vegas for his second residency stint at the Wynn Nightlife.

Black Coffee shared the news on Twitter too much celebration from fans.

Proud to announce 2019 Wynn Nightlife residency Las Vegas. #WeAreWynnNightlife pic.twitter.com/WqcKcbZQ10 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 27, 2019

Congrats, kodwa uphumla nini? — Siseko (@SamkeloBeja) January 27, 2019

Las vegas! Wooow, congrats king✊✊I salute and respect you. May GOD continue to bless you — The—Tsongalist🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@Menkhas) January 27, 2019

Congratulations @RealBlackCoffee !! It's been an honor for us fans who have followed you since Winter Music Conferences in Miami to witness you humbly grow into what you are in music today, still staying true to you. Continued blessings, success and humility. #fansince2011 — Debbie Valentina (@DebbieValentina) January 27, 2019

Congratulations. You deserve it not just because you are immensely talented but also because you are an amazing human being👊🏿👊🏿 — Adonis Munemo (@kuzcoblaze) January 27, 2019

Hands of applause...you deserved to be grown the Legend God bless you abundantly,qe love you Mr real Black Coffee — Tidimalo (@Tidimal40446942) January 27, 2019

He joins Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, Alesso, DJ Snake and Diplo to name a few that have a residency at the prominent nightclub.



