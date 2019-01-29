Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee thanked his fans on Monday for going out to cinemas and showing support of the locally produced film "Matwetwe " over the weekend. 

Taking to Twitter the "No Common (Remix)" DJ announced that Mtatetwe was the best performing local film and that he is over the moon about the response and they are planning to add more screens on Friday.

Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of the Kagiso Lediga directed film. 

Matwetwe made R981 000 over the weekend and was played over 17 screens. 

DJ Black Coffee is also celebrating his return to Las Vegas for his second residency stint at the Wynn Nightlife. 

Black Coffee shared the news on Twitter too much celebration from fans. 

He joins Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, Alesso, DJ Snake and Diplo to name a few that have a residency at the prominent nightclub. 