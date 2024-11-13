Black Coffee to host music conference and exhibition ‘An Honest Conversation with Black Coffee’

Grammy Award-winning musician, Nkosinathi Maphumulo also known as Black Coffee, through his Black Coffee Foundation will be hosting a Music Exhibition and Conference. The renowned DJ will deliver the keynote address, under the theme, “Adapting to the Ever-Changing Music Business Landscape”.

The event is called An Honest Conversation with Black Coffee, and will spotlight emerging innovations and disseminate critical industry insights and expertise. While the Exhibition will serve as a music showcase, the Conference is designed to foster insightful discussions and facilitate meaningful connections within the music industry. The event will also provide an ideal platform for major companies to engage with creatives, cultural influencers, and influential decision-makers; including the Minister of Sports, Art and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Conference attendees will include renowned South African music industry stakeholders; Oskido, Sjava, Vinny da Vinci, Major League, Slikour, DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi. The Black Coffee Foundation contributes towards nation building and the rehabilitation of South Africa by continually raising funds through donations from the private sector, donations from government institutions, as well as foreign investors.

The foundation is committed to helping and uplifting the destitute people of South Africa by analysing their needs and providing for those needs in a sustainable manner that promotes education, independence and social integration. An Honest Conversation with Black Coffee will take place at the Empire Venue in Parktown, on November 15, 2024 and after a Charity Concert by Black Coffee Foundation will take place at St David’s Marist. The Conference will be MC’d by Greg Maloka, and will include panel discussions on the music business, the future of music, streaming platforms and tips on how to access funding.