Black Coffee tour set to start on Friday in Argentina

Local music producer Black Coffee is set to go on tour in South America kicking off with Argentina this weekend. On Wednesday, the “Drive” hitmaker shared several tour dates that will see him play in Latin American countries Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Colombia over the next few weeks.

“Looking forward to the next few weeks in Argentina, Chile, Brazil + Colombia! 🚀🇦🇷🇨🇱🇧🇷🇨🇴 #GodsVeryOwn https://t.co/dNAbmJ6xM7” Looking forward to the next few weeks in Argentina, Chile, Brazil + Colombia! 🚀🇦🇷🇨🇱🇧🇷🇨🇴 #GodsVeryOwn pic.twitter.com/dNAbmJ6xM7 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 9, 2022 The prolific house DJ has just come off shows in Rio de Janeiro and Balneário Camboriú in Brazil this past week following his appearance and speech at Riky Rick’s recent memorial. “Camboriu and Rio were on fire! Next up Magnum Beach (Uruguay) and @PoshClubOficial! 🚀🔥 https://t.co/GdcRyiczud”

Lately more South African artists have been playing at international venues and touring the world. Last week, Focalistic joined Nigerian star Davido on stage at his one-man show at a sold-out O2 Arena. Focalistic will be playing several other shows in the UK over the next couple of weeks. DJ sensation Uncle Waffles and amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa are also embarking on their own multi-city European tours. Next week DJ Maphorisa will embark on a tour of the US and Mexico that’ll see him play at venues in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

