Black Coffee’s track ‘Inkodlo Kamashimane’ features in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Internationally renowned South African DJ and producer Black Coffee is ending his 2021 in an incredible way. The award-winning DJ has wrapped the year with one of his very own tracks featuring in the new Matrix movie.

“The Matrix Resurrections” is the latest film from The Matrix franchise. The film stars US superstar Keanu Reeves, who reprises the popular character of Neo. The film is currently in theatres.

Black Coffee took to his social media platforms to reflect on the proud moment. He began his post by explaining that seven years ago, shortly after losing his father, he made a song dedicated to him.

The same song “Inkodlo Kamashimane” has now been featured in the popular movie franchise. Black Coffee remarked that he had been "humbled beyond belief" to wrap up his year with the feature. “Seven years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song, ’Inkodlo Kamashimane’, being featured in the new @thematrixmovie RIP Mashimane❤️#GodsVeryOwn,” said the DJ.

In a documentary called Origins, Black Coffee opened up about growing up with his father and how his drinking led to the breakdown of his parents marriage. "The memories of him that I have. On a normal day of him just quiet reading a paper but when he was drunk he became this totally different person," Black Coffee shared. He has certainly had a 2021 filled with plenty highs. The award-winning DJ has been able to tour outside of South Africa.

Rocking the decks at some of the hottest international lifestyle spots, his most noteworthy achievement of the year has to be bagging a Grammy Awards nomination. He received a nomination for his album Subconsciously in the best dance/electronic album category. “Subconsciously” is Black Coffee's sixth studio album. It has several international collaborations, Usher, Pharrell William, Cassie and Diplo.