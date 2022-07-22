Black Motion rubbish break up rumours: ‘The music goes on, don't be fooled’

After Prince Kaybee sent the rumour mill into overdrive earlier this week by expressing that the group had split, Black Motion announced that they're still going strong. "Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔," @PrinceKaybee had tweeted.

The "Club Controller" hitmaker's tweet was received as fact by his followers and spread like wildfire across social media, with many expressing their disappointment at the group's split. Still in disbelief that Black Motion is no more, the most decorated and astounding duo of our time.💔 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 19, 2022

In response Black Motion, which consists of Thabo Mabogwane (Smol) and Bongani Mohosana (Murdah Bongz), quickly put out an Instagram post stating, "The music goes on, don't be fooled", along with the caption, "Rumor mongering". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion) In a follow up post, together with an image they wrote, "Black Motion is dropping soon. Let them talk but the music lives on." This isn't the first time that the duo has had to contend with rumours of their break-up. In April, the award winning electronic house duo put out a statement rubbishing rumours of their split after controversial social media gossip-monger Musa Khawula claimed they had gone their separate ways.

