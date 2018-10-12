Bongani “Murdah” Mohosana and Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane have released their fifth studio album titled, Moya Wa Taola. Picture: Supplied

South African music producers Black Motion are the number one live act in the country. The pair, from Soshanguve in Pretoria, Bongani “Murdah” Mohosana and Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane are something else on stage.

I saw their performance at the LITTLEGIG 24H FESTIVAL in Stellenbosch in February and the show makes the list of the most memorable experiences I will never forget.

Vivid images of my sneaker-clad feet stomping the dusty basketball court and hips swaying to the music are still fresh in my mind.

Upfront on the dark stage, Mohosana and Mabogwane’s silhouettes had us following their every move, one moment they were on top of the turntables and the next, furiously playing the African drums while doing a variety of dance moves.

They performed for more than an hour and I danced until they were done.

I would describe their sound as spiritual, heavily drawing from the realm of the ancestors, their Pedi culture and the South African house music flavour. The presence of the African drum can be heard in almost every song making the sound distinctly African.

A friend of mine from their hometown tells me the pair has managed to do something phenomenal by encapsulating the Pretoria street and dance culture with their personal flavour which then resulted in music that resonates with people from all types of cultures and backgrounds.

I met Black Motion at their pre- album release listening session in Cape Town recently.

Guests turned up in their numbers. The blended Scotch whisky Ballantine’s was flowing and their clothing sponsor menswear brand S.P.C.C (Sergeant Pepper) was on display.

Bongani “Murdah” Mohosana and Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane have released their fifth studio album titled, Moya Wa Taola. Picture: Supplied

As their new tunes filled the room, it immediately became a dance fest.

Their fifth album titled 'Moya Wa Taola', which means "spirit of the bones" in Sepedi was released last Friday and it’s getting a big thumbs up from all around.

They tell me that 'Moya Wa Taola' represents a body of work that is guided by the spirit of the bones.

“Everything behind our music is meant to inspire. We hope to inspire the youth especially, and encourage them not to forget about their culture and where they come from;

“Not to forget about the people who have paved the way for us while we continue with our journey here on Earth,” says Mohosana

In the album they have collaborated with several SA artists, including on some of my favourite songs 'Prayer for Rain', featuring Tabia; 'Tana', featuring Mafikizolo; and 'Machine Gun', featuring Culoe De Song.

“There are different cultures featured on this album and the message we are spreading is that you can still be cool, while embracing your roots.

“Whether you are a Pedi or Tsonga, its okay to celebrate who you are in this modern world, while respecting other cultures as well We are spreading a message of unity,” they explain.

Having just returned from their European tour, where they received positive reviews, they are excited about what’s in the pipeline for the future.

“We love what we do and for us it doesn’t matter the type of audience we are performing for. Whether we are performing here at home or globally,” Mohosana added.