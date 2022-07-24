Blxckie and A-Reece team up on the new single ‘Sneaky’ ahead of ‘4LUVDLX’ project

In the lead up to his upcoming EP "4LUVDLX", award-winning musician Blxckie has released a new single titled "Sneaky" featuring fellow Pretoria star A-Reece. "Sneaky" sees the two young stars flirting with a sneaky and sensual love interest over a moody and lively beat which blends the sounds of RnB and trap. The song was produced by Soulkit and Herc Cut The Lights.

A-Reece's stellar verse on the record has already seen him climb up the trends list. "So a-reece started a verse w "i know for a fact that ain't nobody replacing me" & closed it w "them niggas jus wanna be me" nah he thanos 🥺" shared @Cyaah_01. so a-reece started a verse w "i know for a fact that ain't nobody replacing me" & closed it w "them niggas jus wanna be me" nah he thanos 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1d63Y76RyY — Cyaah_SA (@Cyaah_01) July 21, 2022 "4LUVDLX", which is out on August 9, is an extension to Blxckie's well-received RnB project "4LUV", which was released in February and has already achieved gold status thanks to the popularity of the singles "Umoya" and "Cold".

A press release sent to IOL Entertainment revealed, "Sharing more stories on the many dimensions of luv, BLXCKIE extends his RnB project 4LUV with 4 additional new songs, which dives deeper into Somnyama's singing side but still lends his artistry to a variety of music genres." The 10 track project is set to continue on the recent journey that's seen Blxckie increasingly tapping into his RnB sensibilities and sharing on the complexities of the highs and lows of love. “Love is a constant, evolving part of our lives. As love is a constant, so is music and the need to narrate our everyday lives using this art form.

