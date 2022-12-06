Blxckie crowned SA’s ‘Hottest MC’ for second year in a row, Thato Saul snubbed

There’s just no touching Blxckie right now. The talented Durban born and raised rapper has been on a tear since he launched his debut album, “B4Now” in May 2021. That album saw him crowned the “Hottest MC” in SA for 2021 by MTV Base’s annual panel of industry experts and artists.

Now, following another stellar year, Blxckie has once again been crowned the country’s top rapper. He’s the third artist to top the list on back to back years. Cassper Nyovest previously topped the list in 2015 and 2016, while Kwesta was the king of the hill in 2017 and 2018. Other iterations of the list have been topped by K.O, Nasty C and Focalistic.

After sharing and celebrating this feat, Blxckie also shared his impressive Spotify numbers for the year. “all we ever wanted was to transfer the soundcloud numbers to the other ndawoz. ngyabonga. 🙏🏾💚,” he tweeted. all we ever wanted was to transfer the soundcloud numbers to the other ndawoz . ngyabonga. 🙏🏾💚 pic.twitter.com/UJVRAhulCD — KING BHUXUZA (@blxckie___) November 30, 2022 K.O, who many including myself, expected to pip Blxckie to the title, thanks to his record breaking single “Sete”, finished in second spot. The rest of the list included Nasty C, Maglera Doe Boy, A-Reece, Priddy Ugly, Big Zulu, Emtee, 25K and Lucasraps. AKA and Cassper Nyovest were not included.

“Your Top 5 #BaseHottestMCs list wrapped up! What a year it’s been for 2022 SA hip hop 👑 S/o to @blxckie___ for holding it down 🔥 #BaseHottestMCs.” Your Top 5 #BaseHottestMCs list wrapped up! What a year it’s been for 2022 SA hip hop 👑 S/o to ⁦@blxckie___⁩ for holding it down 🔥 #BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/7UrPaXmtVs — MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) December 2, 2022 The biggest surprise was the absence of newcomer Thato Saul. The 26-year-old Pretoria native has been on a tear this year thanks to his breakthrough album, “Life is Gangsta”. He’s also dropped some hot verses on several features, most notably Mashbeatz’s hit single “Never Ride”.

Many on social media weren’t pleased with his omission from the list. “Lucas Raps Don't Deserve That Spot,” said one fan. “@ThatoSaul Does & He Deserved To Be On Top 5 ... The Integrity Of This Show Keeps Sinking Evey Year 🚮🚮 #BaseHottestMCs 🚮.” Lucas Raps Don't Deserve That Spot , @ThatoSaul Does & He Deserved To Be On Top 5 ... The Integrity Of This Show Keeps Sinking Evey Year 🚮🚮#BaseHottestMCs 🚮 https://t.co/WwaXKnem39 — Welby T ✊🏿 (@welby_t) December 2, 2022