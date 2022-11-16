Blxckie dominates South African Hip Hop Awards nominations after last year’s fiasco

Last year, the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) were widely panned after rapper Blxckie won just one award, best freshman, despite a wildly successful breakthrough year in which he was arguably the most dominant local artist. This time around, when the nominations for this year’s SA Hip Hop Awards were announced, Blxckie had 13 entries.

Out of the 10 songs nominated for song of the year, Blxckie featured on six of them, which is a record in the history of the awards. He’ll also be battling it out with industry heavyweights K.O, Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Big Zulu for the MVP Award. #SAHHA2022 Most Valuable Player nominees are: pic.twitter.com/FyyIPTlY6U — #SAHHA2022 (@SA_HipHopAwards) November 14, 2022 Newcomer Thato Saul and perennial nominee A-Reece also feature heavily with five and four nominations apiece.

And in a statement welcoming the nominations for their artists, Universal Music South Africa congratulated Khuli Chana for winning the only pre-event award for Ubuntu Activism. “The Ubuntu Activism consists of efforts to promote, impede, direct, or intervene in social, economic, or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in society toward a perceived greater good using hip hop as a tool. “This award is mainly to reward a hip hop activist who is giving back to his/her community.”

Apart from his musical exploits, Blxckie has also been drawing brand and endorsement deals lately. As part of his collaboration with Redbat, he recently teamed up with the apparel brand for yet another drop. “SSS 💚💚 😮‍💨 We had to hit you guys with another one 🔥🔥🤞🏾,” he shared on Instagram last week. “Merch is now available at selected sportscene stores and online.”

