Blxckie, Focalistic and Sir Trill come through with fresh music

Mzansi musicians are going full force when it comes to the music releases ensuring their fans have something to jam to. Nothing gets the mood going like fresh new hot music and these artists have made sure that their fans will have nothing to complain about.

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill, who the streets have been longing for new music from, has dropped a new album called “Ghost”, on Friday. It hadn’t even been a full day of the 19-track album being out but it already captured the attention of fans. On Spotify, the album, within six hours of its release, had 1 546 672 streams.

"In less than 6 hours 😭😭😭. WE BROKE A RECORD YALL MADE THIS POSSIBLE. 🤍🫶🏾💀🏴‍☠️!!!" wrote the artist on his Instagram caption. President Ya Straata, Focalistic has dropped a new single "Tabela Hape" , a much-anticipated street banger. The song gained popularity after the "Sjepa" hitmaker added the song to his tour performances.

Videos of Focalistic performing the song in the US went viral on social media creating excitement around the release. "Tabela Hape" is an Amapiano single that fuses Kabza de Small's interpretation of the genre which has taken the world by storm complimented by the Barcadi stain, Mellow and Sleazy leave. The release of "Tabela Hape", marks the countdown to Focalistic's sophomore album, "Ghetto Gospel", which is set to hit all music stores on November 18, 2022.

Hip hop fans have not been left out with rapper Blxckie releasing a new EP "The4Mula", which is climbing up the charts. Blxckie's EP is also projected for a successful run with it already passing two million in streams on Spotify.