Blxckie is fast becoming SA's most prolific artist

It's been just over a year and a half since Blxckie burst onto the scene with the hard-hitting trap anthem "Big Time Shlappa" featuring Lucasraps. In the time since, the 22-year-old has worked his socks off and put together a solid catalogue that includes several singles that are sitting on over a million streams and a growing list of features with superstars like Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Yanga and Tshego.

Last year, he was named Apple Music's Up Next artist and, along with several other nominations, won Freshman of the Year at the South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs). Most recently, he was featured on Venom and Shishiliza's mammoth hit single "Sondela" alongside the late Riky Rick, Yumbs, Tshego and Raspy. "Sondela" is currently the number one song on RISAs (Recording Industry of South Africa's) The Official South African Charts for both local and international, and just yesterday it reached one million total streams on Apple Music and YouTube.

Blxckie has been accumulating these sort of impressive milestones on a regular basis. Since the release of his debut album, B4Now last May, he's been arguably the most productive and in-demand artist in the country. Last month, Blxckie released a 6-track EP titled “4LUV”. That alone isn't particularly impressive - Blxckie is always dropping new music. What's impressive is that it's a full-on R&B project.

This from a textbook rapper whose reputation is built solely off his ability to out rap almost anyone. What's more, this isn't just any R&B project. It's a brilliant, soulful, well-constructed RnB project that's topping several charts on iTunes. I asked Blxckie over a phone call while he was out in Cape Town shooting a new music video how it felt to have his new EP that sees him delving deeper into a new sound topping charts.

“It’s crazy, because right now, when I’m looking at it, the second biggest album in South Africa is a gospel album," he says. “I don’t know when that dropped, but it’s crazy to think that my little six-track EP is above a lot of amapiano albums that are out right now and a lot of hip hop people put out stuff too. It’s crazy to think that the music resonates that much that people can put it over anything that’s out right now.” This isn't the first time Blxckie has showcased his vocal abilities.

On “B4Now”, there was also "Hold" and "Sika", which became fan favourites. Then he teamed up with Madumane and Chang Cello for the kwaito and amapiano influenced "Kwenzekile", which has become his most popular single thus far. But for him to go and release a whole RnB project so early in a blossoming hip hop career is ballsy and showcases just how comfortable and confident he is in this newfound spotlight.

As the title reveals, “4LUV” is all about love. On it, he utilises his maturing storytelling and song-writing abilities to paint the picture of various captivating and heartfelt experiences of love. "I'm not really a writer," he explains. "I've been working on the craft for a really long time, and the way I record is no more just writing and then recording what I've written. “It's more me sitting down, listening to the beat a few times and then just doing everything line by line without writing, just off the dome (freestyling)."

"So the writing on the EP, it's not the time in the studio, it's more time experiencing things and listening to other people's stories about love or whatever they've been going through, and then sitting down and thinking about those situations and trying to put it in song. "I don't really like making songs specific to what I'm going through. I like making sure that I get a story or theme that relates to everyone so that when they hear it, it feels like I'm singing about them or for them." And that's exactly how it feels.