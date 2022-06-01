Blxckie is unstoppable right now

Blxckie is in a class of his own at the moment. Last week, after celebrating the one year anniversary of his breakout debut album “B4Now”, the “Ye x4” hitmaker received 10 plaques and announced his new deal with fashion brand, Redbat.

He received six gold plaques as well as four platinum plaques for “Ye x 4” ft Nasty C, “Hold”, “Big Time Sh’lappa” ft Lucasraps and “Kwenzekile” ft Madumane and Chang Cello. The first collection of his Redbat deal was released at selected Sportscene stores alongside his highly anticipated new single “Khuphuka”, both dropped on Friday. “Everyone knows I like to celebrate any milestone that I achieve related to the music,” he said when I asked him how he’s been feeling.

“That’s what keeps me going because I want to reach even greater heights in the future and what better way to stay motivated than to have those milestones right beside me when I record the music, so I get really excited and humbled by the whole thing because I know how much it took for me to get here.” Amid all of this, Blxckie’s most recent EP, an R&B project titled “4Luv”, has been topping charts on streaming platforms and has showcased his range as a musician. As a full on rapper, Blxckie took a bold step in experimenting with a completely new sound and genre for the first time. Despite the EP still being relatively new, Blxckie still felt he needed to give the fans more music.

“I love giving the people new music so I try to do that at every chance I get. Even though we were celebrating a year of “B4Now”, I didn’t want the whole ‘RedbatxBlxckie’ venture to be all about something that happened a year ago. “I recorded ‘Khuphuka’ while we were still going back and forth with Redbat, jotting down ideas for what the collaboration would look like and it just so happened that we needed a soundtrack of some sort to support the whole thing and I felt like ‘Khuphuka’ would be the perfect song because it speaks to the ‘obsessed to progress’ Redbat slogan and also ties in with my story as a whole." Later this year, Blxckie will be joining Atlanta duo Earthgang on their “Biodeghettable World Tour”.

He is set to be the main supporting act on the UK and European leg of the tour, which will be taking place between November and December. “I’m super excited for that tour because I’ve seen the type of shows that Earthgang does on tour and the energy is unmatched. “I’m mostly excited for what I’m going to take from the whole experience in terms of inspiration and just knowledge in general to help on this path to becoming great, and for all this to happen in the space of two years is just exceptional.”