Blxckie on a winning streak, strikes gold again with new ‘4LUV’ project

Blxckie is on one heck of a run. Since his emergence into the big league during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the 23-year-old has been releasing music and touring non-stop. Now, just a few months after the release of his RnB-focused EP “4Luv”, Blxckie has released the deluxe version which features four new songs: “Sneaky”, “Of Course”, “4me” and “Ngivelelwe”.

“In case you missed it. @blxckie___ just dropped the '4LUV (Deluxe)', which includes four tracks with features from A-Reece and Garde. africori.to/4luvdeluxe,” shared his distributor Africori. In case you missed it. @blxckie___ just dropped the '4LUV (Deluxe)', which includes four tracks with features from A-Reece and Garde.https://t.co/vlbfcxNXxt pic.twitter.com/kPABV3upOS — AFRICORI (@Africori) August 11, 2022 “Sneaky”, which features fellow Pretoria rapper A-Reece, was first released a few weeks ago when he initially announced the new project. That’s been receiving good feedback online, but the clear standout among the new releases is without doubt “Ngivelelwe”.

Produced by Garde and the talented late producer and pianist, Jaedon Daniel, "Ngivelelwe" sees Blxckie pouring his heart out to a lover over stripped down drum kicks, some subtle shakers and a flirty guitar riff. Since its release, several of the project's songs are already charting. "@blxckie__ simultaneously charts 7 songs on the Spotify Daily Top Songs SA Chart, the most for any SA Hip-Hop artist. He locks in 3 new entries on the chart following the release his EP, 4LUV (Deluxe)"

The original iteration of this EP has already earned him several gold and platinum certifications while his debut album “B4Now” has also achieved commercial and critical acclaim. Blxckie will be performing the project for the first time this weekend. “got cape town this weekend. amongst a few other things i have rands on sunday,” he shared on Twitter. “Last time (first time) i was there some shwing shwang happened and i wasn’t able to give yall a proper performance. lol i was big sad. well this time im prepared, see yall soon. 🥷💚”

