Blxckie to tour the U.S for the first time with American rapper Bas

Def Jam’s latest signee and award-winning rapper Blxckie has been confirmed as one of the acts set to join American artist Bas at his upcoming American tour this March. Having received a roaring response to his debut album, EP’s and subsequent music releases — which led to countless award nominations, award wins and global recognition; Blxckie is thrilled to tour and perform in the United States for the first time.

In coherence with the album ‘We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up’ Blxckie will tour with Bas alongside Reuben Vincent, and Hoosh in over 20 venues in America — starting off in Dallas, Texas on March 3. Blxckie shared his excitement to fans on socials; “I’m so happy to take my music to international stages this year, with this being the first. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bas (@bas) “Thank you to Bas and the Dreamville family for bringing me out, this will be my first time touring the states — I can’t wait to see and meet fans on the road!”

Bas has made no secret of his deep affinity for the African continent and, in particular, South Africa, he's visited the country at least three times and collaborated with some local artists such as Shane Eagle. “Beautiful, beautiful cities. We went on quad bikes at a farm, we went to one of the national parks and saw rhinos and all types of things we would never see at home. Just the natural beauty of this country,” Bas previously told IOL Entertainment regarding his love for the country. In 2022, Bas hosted a photo exhibition alongside the supremely talented local photographer Maverick Seizure titled ‘Nix Mapha – A Thing by Maverick Seizure and The Fiends’.