Boity is set to drop her debut EP '#4436' this week

When rapper and reality star, Boity Thulo entered the music scene many critics didn’t think her career last. Some even called her a one hit wonder. But Boity never gave up on her dream and won over the hearts of her fans with her relatable rhythms. Now the artist will be launching her first EP. The “Own Your Throne” hitmaker took to her social media accounts to share the news of her upcoming “#4463” EP that she is extremely excited for fans to hear.

On Instagram she posted the EP’s cover picture along with the caption:

“IT’S FINALLY READY!!!! 😍💃🏾✨❤️ Fam, I’m so excited to announce that my debut project titled #4436 is dropping this Friday, the 4th of December!

“The timing could not be more perfect! 😍🕯🙏🏾 I’m so proud of this body of work and I’m very excited for you all to hear it!

“Thank you so much to an incredible team for making this stunning artwork possible!

“Creative Direction, Photography & Production: @mishaalganjaz

“Styling & Art Direction: @amyzamaa

“Hair: @missmoloto MUA: @carolinegreeff

“Fashion: @siyababaatelier willetdesignscouture & sir_williamza

“Photography & Lighting Assistants: @d_y_x_ & @onkabetse_mtshweni

“Production Assistant: heemal_ganjabeatz

“Fashion Assistant: @solosworld_

“Make up Artist Assistant: @princessnyiko_chi

“Hair Stylist Assistants: @the_4thdimention & @moneywebsterStudio: Holly’s Hok #Boity4436 #OwnYourThrone👑”.

A-listers like media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, Thando Thabethe and Pearl Modiadie along with Boity’s fans flooded the rapper’s comments with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile on Twitter some fans questioned why Boity did not release an album instead of an EP.

@Culhane_98 said: “Congratulations @Boity, and I’m so happy and ready to be receiving a body of work from you.

“But I couldn’t be more disappointed that you still don’t believe in yourself that much to let a label convince you that your work isn’t good enough to be album mode, instead call it a EP?“.