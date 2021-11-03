Boity scores 5 nominations at SA Hip Hop Awards

Media personality Boity Thulo is no stranger to the entertainment business. Having started her career out as a TV presenter, the star has one of the highest social media followings and has gone from showcasing her life in her very own reality show to being an ambassador for multiple brands.

However when she broke out into music with her single, “Wuz Dat” in 2018, many people did not think she had what it takes to be a rapper and survive in the cut-throat hip hop industry. Fast forward to today and Boity has proven her naysayers wrong by scoring five nominations at this year’s South African Hip Hop Awards. Nominations for the upcoming awards were announced this week.

Boity scored a nod for best female, best freshman and mixtape of the year for her debut album, “4436”. She is also nominated in the MVP category and best remix for her single, “018’s Finest”. A very excited Boity took to social media to express her joy at getting five nominations.

“I actually have no words! I am so so grateful and elated!!! Fam,” she said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) This year’s nominees were selected from more than 2 000 submissions across 24 categories. Other nominees include Moozlie and Gigi Lamayne for best female and 25K, Blxckie and Emtee for best male.

Hip hop heavyweights AKA, Kwesta, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, YoungstaCPT and KO have all been nominated in the artist of the decade category. After a successful run last year, the 10th instalment of the SA Hip Hop Awards (#SAHHA2021) will return with what has been dubbed as “The Manifesto” which is the theme for this year. The show will boast a number of appearances, live performances and tributes by today’s leading musicians within the Hip Hop culture and will be aired on SABC1 on the December 4.