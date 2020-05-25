EntertainmentMusicLocal
Boity. Picture: Instagram

Boity signs with Def Jam Africa

South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo has signed to the African division of Def Jam Recordings which is a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group. 

According to Billboard Magazine, the star is now signed to the label's African Division. 

She follows Nasty C, who was signed by Def Jam's main American division in March.

The news came this past weekend and many of Boity's fans celebrated. 

Although Boity has not made any comments on the news, following the announcement she did tweet champagne glasses and said she was grateful. 

See how fans reacted below: 

The reality TV star, who launched her music career in 2018 with her first single "Wuz Dat?", has gone on to release "Bakae" and has been featured on Costa Titch's remix of "Thembi" and Yanga Chief's"'Utatakho" remix.
Boity Thulo

