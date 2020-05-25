Boity signs with Def Jam Africa
South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo has signed to the African division of Def Jam Recordings which is a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.
According to Billboard Magazine, the star is now signed to the label's African Division.
She follows Nasty C, who was signed by Def Jam's main American division in March.
The news came this past weekend and many of Boity's fans celebrated.
Although Boity has not made any comments on the news, following the announcement she did tweet champagne glasses and said she was grateful.
🥂🥂🥂— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) May 24, 2020
Wholeheartedly grateful. ❤️🙏🏾 This year is filled with pockets of beautiful surprises and blessings!— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) May 24, 2020
See how fans reacted below:
It's not an accolade it's a business deal made among business people. Who think Boity is worth the investment.— JackOfSpades♚ (@JackOfSpades_9) May 24, 2020
Walking in Nasty C foot steps😏😏....Congratulations to Boity🥳🥳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— Nettie (@LAdy24_Q) May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020
No no no this year is meant for Boity and Pearl Thusi. They winning in all angles. Congratulations to them 🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/nXQateiAeg— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 24, 2020
The Queen owns her throne she signs with @defjam— Jukebox Magazine (@MagazineJukebox) May 25, 2020
"don't worry about it honey" @Boit #jukebox_mag #boity pic.twitter.com/ZUe6GLxIak
The reality TV star, who launched her music career in 2018 with her first single "Wuz Dat?", has gone on to release "Bakae" and has been featured on Costa Titch's remix of "Thembi" and Yanga Chief's"'Utatakho" remix.