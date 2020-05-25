Boity signs with Def Jam Africa

South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo has signed to the African division of Def Jam Recordings which is a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.





According to Billboard Magazine, the star is now signed to the label's African Division.





She follows Nasty C, who was signed by Def Jam's main American division in March.





The news came this past weekend and many of Boity's fans celebrated.





Although Boity has not made any comments on the news, following the announcement she did tweet champagne glasses and said she was grateful.

Wholeheartedly grateful. ❤️🙏🏾 This year is filled with pockets of beautiful surprises and blessings! — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) May 24, 2020

See how fans reacted below: