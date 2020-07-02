Boity’s 'Bakae' music video gets selected for the Bokeh Fashion Film Festival
The video takes a snapshot of the "Wuz Dat?" rapper's glamorous life and was directed by Nape Phasha and produced by Blacksmith Creative.
"Bakae" was selected among several dope videos such as "The Long Journey" by Emanuele Di Bacco, "Last Night" by Calvin Thompson and Wesley Lewis, and "Fate" by Jahel Virallong.
Congratulations to this 2020 Bokeh OFFICIAL SELECTION FILM! Each day we shall release a few of the films. Please keep your eye on the posts to see if your film is selected. @piper_heidsieck @mercedesbenzsa @gauteng_film_commission @vandawaterfront @sebastianpro_za @lmda_ateliers @havaianas_southafrica @segafredoza @lavie_deluc @chocolatesbytomes #Fashionfilm #Fashion #Beauty #Luxury #Champagne #Bubbles #Makeup #Hairstylist #CapeTown #SouthAfrica #Art #Design #Technology #Film #Bokeh #Coffee #Chocolate #Water
