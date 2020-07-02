EntertainmentMusicLocal
Boity's Bakae music video has been selected for the Bokeh South African Lifestyle And Fashion Film Festival. Picture: Instagram/@boity.
Boity’s 'Bakae' music video gets selected for the Bokeh Fashion Film Festival

Boity’s music video for "Bakae", her second single since she ventured into music, has been selected for the Bokeh South African Lifestyle And Fashion Film Festival. 

The video takes a snapshot of the "Wuz Dat?" rapper's glamorous life and was directed by Nape Phasha and produced by Blacksmith Creative.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Bokeh South African Lifestyle And Fashion Film Festival made the big announcement. 

"Bakae" was selected among several dope videos such as "The Long Journey" by Emanuele Di Bacco, "Last Night" by Calvin Thompson and Wesley Lewis, and "Fate" by Jahel Virallong.

Founded by Adrian Lazarus, a Cape Town local who has travelled the world pursuing his love of fashion films,   Bokeh South African Lifestyle And Fashion Film Festival  is an initiative that celebrates the most creative and inspiring fashion and lifestyle films, globally.  

Boity Thulo

