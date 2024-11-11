Bongeziwe Mabandla announces his ‘amaXesha’ South African tour

Award-winning isiXhosa musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla will be touring his homeland later this month with his acclaimed fourth album, “amaXesha” (The Times). The soulful luminary will be performing in nine cities across the country, each set to be a powerful celebration of Mabandla’s journey from his rural Eastern Cape roots to global acclaim.

Mabandla, who is known as the “enigmatic spirit of African soul”, has become one of the most revered figures in African music by blending the intimacy of folk with the power of Xhosa lyricism. His album, “amaXesha”, was released in May 2023 and since then he has taken his mesmerising sound to sold-out international venues like London’s 100 Club to the Reeperbahn Festival in Germany. Now, South African fans will get to experience these compositions performed live in carefully selected venues to reflect the depth and intimacy of his music.

“Mabandla’s tour is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of music, community, and cultural pride. Working alongside long-time collaborator Tiago Correia-Paulo, Mabandla’s sound has evolved to a place where traditional Xhosa storytelling intersects seamlessly with electronic textures and Afro-folk rhythms,” read a statement. Mabandla’s tour starts on Friday, November 15, at the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town, before moving to other parts of the country like Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, Durban and Johannesburg. He said: "I am very excited about the tour. I've been building up to it for the past year, playing a lot of shows overseas but the plan was always to bring the show to South Africa.

"I feel like I've been getting better as a performer, so I am happy to showcase that here at home. People can expect a high-quality show. We've been working on a lot of things and developing a lot of things for the live shows, so my hope for the whole tour is that it's a level up from my usual shows." Taking to Instagram the musician announced that tickets for his live performance in Langa are already sold out. “Caaaaape Town! You’ve been too good ☀️ I’ll be back next week for 3 shows! So proud to announce that the first-ever show that we are doing in Langa is already sold out! ✨

“I love performing in new spaces and bringing my shows closer to my fans! Cape Town see you soooon! 🛫 15.11 The Factory, Paarden Island 16.11 The Daisy Jones Bar, Stellenbosch 17.11 Guga S’Thebe, Langa,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongeziwe Mabandla (@bongeziwemabandla) During a previous interview with IOL Entertainment, the artist revealed that the title of his album was inspired by the notion that all of our wonderful life experiences are made up of these events and moments that, when combined, form the important periods that mould us.