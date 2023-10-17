Boohle and Ch’cco refresh their hit tracks with live 24-piece band performance

Music is one of the most effective ways to bring people together. No matter the background or ethnicity, music somehow manages to break barriers and connect people. With this in mind Hunters is refreshing summer with its latest campaign.

Summer days call for a refreshed playlist and to ensure that you have the tunes that will keep the party flowing. Hunters cider has brought together the hottest Mzansi artists right now with iconic SA artists from way back then. The brand has released two new refreshed tracks with amapiano vocalist Boohle with a refreshed version of iconic 90s group Boom Shaka’s ‘It’s About Time’, and artist Chcco’s refreshed version of Zola 7’s track, ‘Ghetto Fabulous’.

This past weekend, the brand celebrated the launch of the limited edition 440ml Hunter’s Refresh Cans which have the artists’ faces, with a party where the two showcased their skills with special live performances accompanied by a 24-piece band put together by Kasivan Naidoo. Now it’s not every day where music lovers get to hear their favourite amapiano songs, stripped down and without the log drum beat that has become widely loved. “That was so overwhelming actually performing with a 24-piece live band,” Ch’cco told IOL Entertainment after his energetic set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) “That was the first time, I think in this genre of amapiano I don't think people have performed this specific sound like that. So it’s pretty overwhelming for the most part.

“I'm even thinking about it now, I got out of the adrenaline maybe like 15 minutes after I left the stage. I didn't see anything happen, I just remembered a killer set and the rest is history.” Ch’cco explained that the experience was also a teachable moment for him experiencing the music as it is, hearing every instrument and how it blends to his music. This was also a first for Ch’cco performing with a band, which is an experience that he will cherish. “These guys, they made everything smooth sailing for me, cause they study music, they respect it on a higher level.”

Real name, Shiko Matlebjane, Ch’cco burst onto the music scene with ‘Nkao Tempela’ in 2021 which sparked a viral dance challenge, and he’s risen the amapiano ranks since then. Amapiano artist with legendary kwaito artist Zola 7. Picture: Supplied

Earlier in October, he and frequent collaborator Pabi Cooper got featured on Spanish global football powerhouse FC Barcelona’s new campaign with Spotify Africa - which featured them on a billboard in New York. Now, he is doing big things with Hunters. “Now, my face is on three million cans, that’s crazy! “It's not always things like this happen, so even when we get them to embrace, long-term.”

The young artist has never doubted his success and credits it all to timing, and his fans can be excited to know that more is to come, especially with a debut album on the way. Vocalist Boohle who refreshed Boom Shaka’s iconic song, ‘It’s About Time’, was joined by original group’s members Thembi Seete and Theo Nhlengethwa on stage to dance it out. Boohle, just like Ch’cco agreed that the first-time experience was a one-of-a-kind experience. and as vocalist, she fit in right at home with the band, with each complementing each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) “I was super excited to hear the idea of having to perform with a big band like that. We’ve never done a big band like that ever in amapiano, I don’t think anybody has done it. The execution was perfect, it’s more than I ever expected.”

When it comes to the process of refreshing (remaking) the ‘It’s About Time’, Boohle called it an “honour”. “It was an amazing process, having to make a remake of the song, ‘it’s about time’. I’m honoured to be the one who has to do the remake. Boom Shaka is quite iconic, the song on its own is iconic. “Having to remake it, I had to keep the song and artist in mind, actually think that this is a big song. How do I remake it without actually losing it with the help of the producers (Gaba Cannal and Villo Soul) making a beat that gives those elements of the original song?

90s group Boom Shaka members Thembi Seete and Theo Nhlengethwa dancing on stage with Boohle. Picture: Supplied Hunters will be hosting two more refreshing experiences this coming December in Cape Town and Johannesburg, where both Boohle and Ch’cco will be performing.