Boskasie drops ‘Get Racks’ featuring YoungstaCPT

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Platinum selling singer Boskasie dropped “Get Racks” featuring award- winning rapper YoungstaCPT. Following the success of her platinum-selling “Move for Me” collaboration with Cassper Nyovest in 2019, South African singer-songwriter Boskasie is ready to drop her first solo project. With her debut EP titled “We Are Gold” due for release on October 16, the project sees Boskasie putting the spotlight on social issues race, gender-based violence and Black Lives Matter movement. Ahead of the EP release, Boskasie has just released “Get Racks” featuring award-winning superstar rapper YoungstaCPT. “Get Racks” takes you on a journey of a powerful woman of colour owning her story.

Commenting on the single, the singer said: “I call this song “Future electronic Yaadt. ”

She continued: “I remember I was sitting in the studio with my friend Nelcno, and asked him to make a futuristic, london-garage-type beat. It was a sound that I love listening to, and I wanted to try it out myself.

“When I started writing to the beat the lyrics reflected a different side to Boskasie, and I liked that idea. An alter ego if you like.”

The song is about Boskasie as a woman of colour. It is about her life in music and taking ownership of everything she’s gone through to get to this point.

It hasn't been easy but as she says in the song “if you keep your head on the right track, then you get that really good rack (money)”.

When she considered who to add as a feature on the song, YoungstaCPT quickly sprung to mind.

“Him being the only feature on my EP was perfect as my EP is in many ways an ode to Cape Town, and our people,” she says.

“This EP is a reminder that we as people of colour are gold. You can expect to hear and feel a sense of nostalgia through the lyrics and sound of this project. There’s a sense of ownership of creole sounds which Capetonians have embodied over centuries, and made it our own,” expressed Bokasie.

“Get Racks” is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Pre-Order “We Are Gold” EP here.