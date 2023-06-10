Bravo Le Roux kicks off countdown to debut album release with new single featuring Sjava

Cape Town-based artist Bravo Le Roux has finally dropped his highly-anticipated single, “Umntu”, alongside multi-award-winning superstar Sjava. The two rappers collaborated on the first single off Roux’s upcoming debut album, “Igazi, Iinyembezi, Nombilo”.

The song is all about love and a reminder that there is someone out there for everyone. It is an important reminder, especially since finding true love in the modern environment has become difficult. “The lead single is a beautiful piece of art about hoping to find true love again. We live in a time where it’s really hard to find true love because of values and new norms. “The song is for giving hope and faith that we don’t have to rush ourselves to finding true love, for it still exists,” he told IOL Entertainment.

2023 has been the year of ticking boxes for Roux, a long-term dream, his collaboration with Sjava drops after he announced his distribution deal with Sony Publishing and a global distribution deal with The Orchard. “It’s crazy because years ago, I would rap in multiple languages, and Sjava advised me to stick to isiXhosa. I thought he said that because he did not like my music. “Years later, we met again in Johannesburg, and before I could introduce myself, he started rapping my verse from GREEK’s song, ‘Rhulumente’ (the remix).

“He then reassured me that I was important for the South African music industry and asked me to feature him in my album!” Roux explained that the distribution deal with Sony Publishing and a global distribution deal with The Orchard is part of his steps to passing down the knowledge of the culture and heritage to the next generation. “The first step was to make the township cool, and we have achieved that. The next step is to take all these township kids and teach them about culture and heritage while we are taking everything to the rest of the world.”

It's been two years since Roux Dropped a full project. He last dropped a mixtape, "International Gubevu", which some of his fans might classify as an album. Roux explains that "International Gubevu" is a compilation of the music he had and decided to gift it to the supporters. "I knew when I will be ready to drop an album and what it should sound like," he explained.

Creating his upcoming album has become a form of therapy for the artist, calling the process an emotional roller-coaster. “I cried in the studio, laughed, got angry and felt loved. It was an emotional roller-coaster, but we pushed through and seeing it all come together makes us so happy and excited to share it with our people.” The cover art of the 15-track album is the artist’s face with blood and also some on his body. “The album cover was inspired by igazi, iinyembezi nombilo (blood, tears and sweat). Straight to the point and just powerful,” he explained.

“Igazi, Iinyembezi, Nombilo” album art work. Picture: Supplied Roux describes himself as an “odd, weird kid from the township who never moved to Joburg”, just trying to inspire young kids that you don’t have to change who you are to be successful. “The dream or vision was never to look and sound like anyone from the start. We will take the whole game to the streets, and they will remember us forever”. This formula has proven to be successful for Roux with his rocking stages like the Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest and partnering with major brands such as apparel, FUBU, Netflix, Ikeja, Wireless and Sportscene.