AKA. Picture: Twitter

The recent xenophobic attacks in Gauteng that saw many foreign nationals’ shops and properties looted and burned have sparked a heated debate between Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and South African rapper AKA.

Amid the riots and the chaos in Joburg, that had Twitter in a frenzy, AKA reposted a photograph of himself wearing a Nigerian flag, in response to a tweet about South Africans hating on Nigerians.

“There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup,” tweeted @iam_YCee.

In a series of tweets, AKA, responded, urging all Africans to unite.

In the midst of the frenzy, Burna Boy also started his own thread, expressing his disappointment and rage about the South Africans killing his fellow Nigerians.

He told of his own xenophobic experiences in Mzansi.

The Twitter debate quickly spun out of control, Burna Boy turned to AKA, hurling insults.

The twar between the pair turned ugly when Burna Boy started threatening AKA.


The Nigerian rapper later posted in his timeline that he’s not inciting violence, he’s merely encouraging his fellow Nigerians to defend themselves.