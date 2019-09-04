AKA. Picture: Twitter

The recent xenophobic attacks in Gauteng that saw many foreign nationals’ shops and properties looted and burned have sparked a heated debate between Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and South African rapper AKA. Amid the riots and the chaos in Joburg, that had Twitter in a frenzy, AKA reposted a photograph of himself wearing a Nigerian flag, in response to a tweet about South Africans hating on Nigerians.

“There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup,” tweeted @iam_YCee.

In a series of tweets, AKA, responded, urging all Africans to unite.

South Africa and Nigeria is the continent’s BIGGEST RIVALRY . a SIBLING RIVALRY because we are brothers and sisters ... I also hate losing to Australia for fucks sake. Let’s pull together as Africans and stop dividing ourselves. This whole narrative is stupid!!! https://t.co/fT4S4JpKO0 — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

In the midst of the frenzy, Burna Boy also started his own thread, expressing his disappointment and rage about the South Africans killing his fellow Nigerians.

I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

He told of his own xenophobic experiences in Mzansi.

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that..... — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

The Twitter debate quickly spun out of control, Burna Boy turned to AKA, hurling insults.



And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

The twar between the pair turned ugly when Burna Boy started threatening AKA.





The Nigerian rapper later posted in his timeline that he’s not inciting violence, he’s merely encouraging his fellow Nigerians to defend themselves.

And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. Management will now take back control of Burna Boy’s Social media. God bless AFRICA ✊🏾 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019



