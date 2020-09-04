Busiswa bags international distribution deal

Fresh from an outstanding performance on ’Black is King’, queen of dance Busiswa is keeping tongues wagging as she releases her latest single ’SBWL’, a sultry summer inducing collaboration with fellow dance queen Kamo Mphela.

That is not all, as the singer also reveals her new distribution deal with leading global distribution and artist and label services company The Orchard.

The dance track produced by DJ Clap titled ’SBWL’ – a word that derives from a phrase famously used on social media to express a “craving” – sees the two musicians in a colourful festive collage music video expressing their craving for the amapiano music, chesa nyama and staying out till late.

Said Busiswa: “SBWL is local township lingo that South Africans have made popular on social media. This kind of song, this kind of collaboration between two dance queens is important and relevant at this time because there is a notion out there that females don’t want to collaborate with each other so I am excited to be releasing this with Kamo.”

This will mark the first piece of work for Busiswa through her own label Majesty Music Entertainment that will be distributed by global distribution and artist and label services company The Orchard, which Busiswa declares “is a project about me”.