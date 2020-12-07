EntertainmentMusicLocal
Busiswa. Picture: Instagram
Busiswa responds to being the only woman on the 'SA's Hottest MCs list'

The MTV Base “SA’s Hottest MCs” has caused an uproar again since the final list only has one woman on it… this happens to be Busiswa.

Hosted by Ms Cosmo, the annual list finds members of different spheres in the music industry, predominantly hip hop, coming together to decide on the top 10 MCs that did things that needed to be done that year.

This year’s panelists consisted of Nota, Metro FM’s Kyeezi, YFM’s Lula Odiba, Zkhiphani’s Mandisa Ntsinde, and hip hop DJs DJ Kaymo and DJ Venom.

Hip hop fans were yet again dissatisfied with the list, especially with the lack of female representation on it. The “SBWL” hitmaker is the only one on the list.

Taking to her Twitter account, Busiswa shared her thoughts about being on list. She is seemingly unmoved by the whole affair.

She said: “Artists’ Managers making it personal. The game is the game. We been knew they do this to get the people riled up.

“Let’s do impactful sh*t together rather than shade each other over lists & awards. ESPECIALLY women. We’re all we’ve got. It’s all entertainment to them. Bayahleka.

Responding to the fact that no other female rappers were included on the list, she said: “If you’re a female rapper in SA I hope you know they’ve deliberately disrespected you & chose click bait instead: ME.

“I’m also being used here. The token female that will get engagement on SM going. I’ve worked my ass off for 9 years only to be made a TOKEN Kubi nangapha.”

The “My Name Is” star also distanced herself from being called a rapper stating that being referred as that “is not an achievement” for her.

She stated that there was no need to put her on the list for “representation” sake since there were so many women in hip hop that are dope MCs.

See the full list below:

1. Focalistic

2. Yanga Chief

3. Nasty C

4. Cassper Nyovest

5. Big Zulu

6. YoungstaCPT

7. Busiswa

8. Costa Titch

9. Riky Rick

10. K.O.

