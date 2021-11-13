Busta 929 surges to the top of RiSA’s new charts

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) recently launched The Official South African Charts (Tosac). The new charts are compiled in partnership with global music technology leader BMAT Music Innovators.

To understand more of what the charts are about, I spoke with RiSA chairperson Lesley Mofokeng. He explained that they'd partnered with BMAT Music Innovators because they’re a music technology leader with integrity and a proven track record. He explained: “They come in to aggregate streaming numbers from the three digital streaming platforms – Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer – and compile the local and International charts of Tosac."

There will be more digital platforms added as and when agreements are reached with them. The charts feature weekly Top 200 Tracks, which takes into account all songs streamed in South Africa, including local and international music, and weekly Top 100 Local ZA Tracks, which only include songs in which at least one of the credited artists is from South Africa. “The charts were inspired by RiSA’s commitment to the development of the music industry,“ added Mofokeng.

”The charts provide necessary intelligence to musicians and music lovers. They give an honest and accurate reflection of our musical tastes as a nation.“ With the charts having kicked off a few weeks ago with a focus on singles in the digital music streaming space, I asked him what the thinking was behind this decision. “We have to start somewhere, and singles are a popular way of music consumption these days, so it was easier for us to go that route.”

This week saw amapiano star Busta 929 rise to the top of the chart. His single “Ngixolele” featuring Boohle occupies the top spot on both the local and international charts. “Ngixolele” amassed in excess of 778 200 streams across Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.