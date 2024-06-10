Cairo CPT elated as his manifestation of his first international gig becomes a reality

Music producer and Gospel Gqom pioneer, Cairo CPT keeps rising as he continues to make strides in his career. He has now booked his first international gig in Dublin, Ireland scheduled for later this year. Performing abroad is something many artists would like for their careers as this signals growth and that their music is reaching different audiences, not just in their home country.

The DJ who hails from Khayelitsha, real name Jason Gxotiwe, has always longed to play abroad since the release of his first body of work, ‘The Legacy of Si Online’ and now it's becoming a reality. Landing his first international booking certainly feels as if God has answered his prayers and his dreams are coming true. “I feel that all of my hard work, sleepless nights, and sacrifices are now finally paying off,” said the artist.

“This international gig is a sign that black child it’s possible, be consistent and committed to your craft and believe in it. It’s a validation that I am heading to a brighter future.” In 2022 Cairo CPT’s much-loved album, ‘Love & Light' earned him his very first SAMA nomination, since then he has not stopped working; last year he released ‘World of Sgubhu’ a 12-track album and this March he released a new single ‘Oh My Sax’ featuring Don Vino. The young artist’s sound is a fusion of gqom, sgubhu and gospel. “My sound speaks to my fans and it’s not something I could have deviated from, hence why I keep upgrading the sound.”