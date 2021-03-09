Candy Tsa Mandebele on Covid-19 aftermath: I’m moving back to Limpopo

As South Africa marks more than a year since the first Covid-19 case was recorded in the country, the entertainment industry continues to feel the impact of the pandemic. The pandemic has forced many local musicians, including Candy Tsa Mandebele Mokwena, to adjust their lifestyle while seeking out innovative ways to make music. And the former first lady of Kalawa Jazzmee had to make an even more difficult choice – she decided to move back home to Bolobedu, Limpopo. While this is a temporary arrangement, Mokwena says she’s happy to be at home with her family. On her move back to her home town, Mokwena said: “As we all know, the majority of a recording and performing artist’s income is derived from gigs – festivals, concerts, clubs, private functions.

“With the Covid-19 restrictions in place, as artists, we were forced to find other ways of making a living.

“This proved difficult without the main income generator – gigs. Personally, it got so bad there was no other way but to consider moving back to Limpopo.”

Mokwena added that she was glad she was able to rent her house instead of losing it.

Mokwena also shared some pearls of wisdom with fellow entertainers: “I would advise artists to thoroughly relook their expenses against the small income they can make under these difficult circumstances, then take it from there.

“This will help in a lot of ways – knowing where your money is going and how you can make the best of every cent is important.”

Meanwhile, the singer is releasing her latest single, “Mmabhula”, on Friday, March 12.

“Loosely translated, 'Mmabhula' means the mother of rain.

The woman in the song “believes she is that girl who deserves only the best life has to offer!”.

On the same date, Mokwena will re-release her recent album “Still Here” and her award-winning debut album, “Siki Five Cents”, through Mosekedi Entertainment, a 100% female-owned recording and artist management company.

“Mmabhula” features renowned producer DJ Call Me.

It was written by Mokwena.