Cape Town songbird up for an award in Pretoria FM’s Aitsa Music Awards

From struggling with a severe speech impediment to becoming a national singing sensation, Jodi Jantjies is proving her worth among the stars. The South African Music Award-nominated singer-songwriter has once again been recognised for musical excellence, this time by Pretoria FM’s Aitsa Music Awards for Afrikaans musicians.

The 21-year-old Cape Town songstress was also nominated for her first SA Music Award (Sama) in the category beste kontemporêre musiek album (best contemporary music album) for her debut album “Woorde” this year. Jodi Jantjies. Picture: Supplied Jantjies has been nominated in the newcomer of the year and gospel song of the year categories. Her song “Gee my die Woorde”, a collaborative project with singer Karen Zoid, is the first single off her debut album.

“It's really humbling to know that someone like Karen, who is a pioneer in the industry, helped pave the way for me. Because of the collaboration, I’m nominated for newcomer of the year, which is really special,” she said. #Aitsa Afrikaanse Musiektoekennings: Geestelike liedjie van die jaar.



Baie geluk aan die nominasies in die kategorie Geestelike liedjie van die Jaar.



Stem vir jou gunsteling in dié kategorie op https://t.co/zLFfQmyQ9p

#Aitsa #PretoriaFM #Afrikaans #itickets pic.twitter.com/g4brvBuR1f — Pretoria FM (@PretoriaFM) September 7, 2022 Speaking about her speech difficulties, she said: "Growing up in a family of music, I had to overcome the obstacle of stuttering, one minute I'm talking and the next my tongue is stuck to my palette. However, with singing, the words just came easy." The Aitsa Music Awards will take place at Choose Life Church in Pretoria on November 29. Booking is through iTickets.co.za.

