Cashtime vs The Wrecking Crew: Fans debate which SA hip hop clique had the best run

It’s been several days since K.O’s clique Skhandaworld released their first collaborative single in two years, “Isitha”.
The new single comes after Skhandaworld and its distribution partner Universal Music announced that they had let go of original members MA-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X.
Following this release fans took a walk down memory lane and shared some memories of K.O’s former clique, Cashtime.
While this was happening, an online debate began to brew on Sunday when @SihleIV Tweeted: “TWC or Cashtime. Let’s settle this once and for all.”
TWC or Cashtime
Let's settle this once and for all
Another user took umbrage to this comparison and responded: “Please don’t ever disrespect CashTime like this ever again ☹️ CashTime would absolutely body TWC or any other hip hop crew”.
He was then challenged to a virtual Verzuz in which he went toe to toe with another tweep in comparing the two cliques’ musical catalogs.
These two users have since been going back and forth with a Twitter thread arguing their respective perspectives on which clique was better. Over the course of the past 24 hours, others have joined in the fun, propelling Cashtime to the SA trends list.
“The Wrecking Crew literally has no hits g,” @theboypostman tweeted.
“What happens when you mention Pasop? What happens when you mention Cho Dlozi? Cashtime literally pioneered their own sound. Yes, we know Mash, but damn g, DO YOU KNOW LUNATIK? Respect Cashtime, guys.”
The Wrecking Crew literally has no hits g. What happens when you mention Pasop? What happens when you mention Cho Dlozi? Cash time literally pioneered their own sound. Yes, we know Mash, but damn g, DO YOU KNOW LUNATIK?
Respect Cashtime, guys.
Rapper Zingah, who was once a part of Cashtime, shared similar sentiments: “I’m referring to the whole verses 😂 the magnitude of the Cashtime catalog compared to internet ‘bangers’ is a ridiculous idea.”
I'm referring to the whole verses 😂 the magnitude of the Cashtime catalog compared to internet "bangers" is a ridiculous idea
Another tweep, @__eatzz shared his perspective on the slander that was being directed towards TWC.
“With this Cashtime vs TWC chats, I think a lot of people don’t know that Cashtime had majority of the industry backing them with powerful people invested in their success while TWC was severely gatekept by the same industry & powerful people were invested in their failure.”
With this Cashtime vs TWC chats, I think a lot of people don't know that Cashtime had majority of the industry backing them with powerful people invested in their success while TWC was severely gatekept by the same industry & powerful people were invested in their failure.
“They deadass never wanted TWC to succeed cause they hated the ‘American sound’, independent don’t need a label, young & internet famous brand they were on.
“While Cashtime was the ‘South African sound’, well connected & seasoned artist brand that the older people with power liked.”