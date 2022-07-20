Cassper Nyovest accepts Priddy Ugly’s challenge to boxing match

What started off as Cassper Nyovest trolling Slik Talk asking for a rematch quickly took a left turn and somehow led to a Cassper vs Priddy Ugly fight. On Tuesday evening, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker took to Twitter to share a screenshot in which Slik Talk texted him on WhatsApp claiming that if he had trained for the pair’s fight, the outcome would’ve been very different and that he deserved a fair one.

In his caption, Nyovest said, “Not SLIK TALK wanting to get his ass whooped again,” which naturally led to several comments. One particular comment caught Cassper’s eye. “Ek se Abhuti Billiato, I was never scared,” commented rapper Priddy Ugly. “You hit my line & called me up about a fight & I gladly said yes, I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stutter. If you “Iron Mike” foreal, you can’t be fighting people who can’t fight. Seems to me like you the scared one. You got my number 🤙🏾” Ek se Abhuti Billiato, I was never scared. You hit my line & called me up about a fight & I gladly said yes, I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stutter.



If you “Iron Mike” foreal, you can’t be fighting people who can’t fight. Seems to me like you the scared one.



You got my number 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yY8Zb7EOcK — SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) July 19, 2022 Nyovest responded by saying he had called because he’s a man of his word and that he did so because Priddy Ugly had once tweeted saying that he wanted to get in the ring with him because everyone was ducking.

He then added, “Size wise, I’m way bigger than you, skill wise I am way more experienced than you. YOU EASY MONEY for me but if you really sure you wanna do this, let's rock!!!” I called cause I a man of my word. You once tweeted saying you wanna get in the ring with me cause everyone was ducking. Size wise,im way bigger than you, skill wise I am way more experienced than you. YOU EASY MONEY for me but if you really sure you wanna do this, let's rock!!! https://t.co/pRuZpm4aUD — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 19, 2022 “I hope Priddy Ugly isn't another one who is gonna tweet & go hide in the studio like princess & ma drugs. Lol... He ouchea sounding very confident when he applying for a serious ass whopping. Could we possibly see #CassperNyovestVsPriddyUgly this year? It's about to get ugly!!! I hope Priddy Ugly isn't another one who is gonna tweet & go hide in the studio like princess & ma drugs. Lol... He ouchea sounding very confident when he applying for a serious ass whopping. Could we possibly see #CassperNyovestVsPriddyUgly this year? It's about to get ugly!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 19, 2022 Priddy Ugly, who often posts fitness videos on his Instagram, fired back by insisting he was ready for the challenge.

“The “BIGGER” they are, the harder they fall. U speak on what you don’t know, & that delusion is going to be a poor judgement call on your behalf. Your under estimation of me is going to reveal something you were never prepared for. My advice, train a little harder from tonight.” The “BIGGER” they are, the harder they fall.



U speak on what you don’t know, & that delusion is going to be a poor judgement call on your behalf.

Your under estimation of me is going to reveal something you were never prepared for.



My advice, train a little harder from tonight https://t.co/RYa4Ad7IKF — SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) July 19, 2022 He ended the thread off by saying, “When you’re fire, you love the smoke.” A date is yet to be announced for this fight, but it looks like it might very well be an interesting bout, given the size difference between the two and how nonchalant Nyovest is.