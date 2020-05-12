Cassper Nyovest, an undercover beatmaker

It seems like rapper Cassper Nyovest is an undercover beat maker and the twitter streets are amazed at his list of talents. The "Amademoni" hit maker took to Twitter in response to a tweet by music producer, DJ Jawz, to say that he has not been "loud about making beats" and that Khuli Chana was the first person to receive a beat from him. In the original tweet, DJ Jawz said to Cassper: "Konje a lot of mense don’t know gore you can produce neh? You don’t only know your way around microphone le go nyathela matimoni,".

Konje a lot of mense don’t know gore you can produce neh? You don’t only know your way around microphone le go nyathela matimoni. https://t.co/wwHVeGyKUR — DJ Jawz (@DJJawz) May 12, 2020

In his reply, Cassper said: "Yeah, maybe I haven't been loud about making beats or maybe it's because I haven't given beats to a lotta niggas. Khuli is the first guy to get a beat from me for his album. I gave him Basadi for his album," the tweet read.

Yeah, maybe I haven't been loud about making beats or maybe it's because I haven't given beats to a lotta niggas. Khuli is the first guy to get a beat from me for his album. I gave him Basadi for his album. https://t.co/dJFWyn9Eyw — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 12, 2020

Mufasa was talking about Khuli Chana's album, "Planets of The Have Not" which featured collaborator Cassper Nyovest, as well as A-Reece, Towdee Mac, Kabomo and gospel artist Dr Tumi.

Here's what his fans ad to say:

Ka mo you a Dj on the low. what is it that you cant do mara wena pic.twitter.com/rpOFD8NzPt — Tshepo (@TallTee6) May 12, 2020

O dope Cass#AmaDemoni

Superman power e fedile o kgetlela TV🤣😭 — TzeKo MoKoena 6🇿🇦 (@TzkRockStar6) May 12, 2020

O lenyora phela wena boy. Hustler shoto pa. 1+1 ke 2 much talent. Lenyora ba hemise — Surprise Sello (@sello_surprise) May 12, 2020