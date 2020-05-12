EntertainmentMusicLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest, an undercover beatmaker

It seems like rapper Cassper Nyovest is an undercover beat maker and the twitter streets are amazed at his list of talents.  

The "Amademoni" hit maker took to Twitter in response to a tweet by music producer, DJ Jawz, to say that he has not been "loud about making beats" and that Khuli Chana was the first person to receive a beat from him. 

In the original tweet, DJ Jawz said to Cassper: "Konje a lot of mense don’t know gore you can produce neh? You don’t only know your way around microphone le go nyathela matimoni,". 

In his reply, Cassper said: "Yeah, maybe I haven't been loud about making beats or maybe it's because I haven't given beats to a lotta niggas. Khuli is the first guy to get a beat from me for his album. I gave him Basadi for his album," the tweet read. 

Mufasa was talking about Khuli Chana's album, "Planets of The Have Not" which featured collaborator Cassper Nyovest, as well as A-Reece, Towdee Mac, Kabomo and gospel artist Dr Tumi. 

