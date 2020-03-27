Cassper Nyovest claps back after troll asks why he wears a backpack at home

Cassper Nyovest has taken an opportunity to flex about his massive house after as he puts a troll in his place.

Over the years Mufasa has been dragged on social media for flexing his house and cars but this time his fans applauded him for one of the meanest clapbacks.

Joining thousands of South African celebrities, politicians and influencers in their quest to encourage people to stay home during the official 21-day national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the rapper shared a video on Twitter urging fans to comply with the government’s laws.

Reiterating President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement for people to stay home during the country’s lockdown.

The "Move for Me" rapper is seen sitting outside his lush home in shorts, t-shirt and backpack as he speaks firmly about the seriousness of the coronavirus, encouraging everyone to stay home and continue to take precautionary health measures like washing their hands regularly.