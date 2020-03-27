Cassper Nyovest claps back after troll asks why he wears a backpack at home
Cassper Nyovest has taken an opportunity to flex about his massive house after as he puts a troll in his place.
Over the years Mufasa has been dragged on social media for flexing his house and cars but this time his fans applauded him for one of the meanest clapbacks.
Joining thousands of South African celebrities, politicians and influencers in their quest to encourage people to stay home during the official 21-day national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the rapper shared a video on Twitter urging fans to comply with the government’s laws.
Reiterating President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement for people to stay home during the country’s lockdown.
The "Move for Me" rapper is seen sitting outside his lush home in shorts, t-shirt and backpack as he speaks firmly about the seriousness of the coronavirus, encouraging everyone to stay home and continue to take precautionary health measures like washing their hands regularly.
PLEASE STAY HOME!!!! PLEASE RT AND SPREAD THE MESSAGE!!! pic.twitter.com/pFiDdE0e1l— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 26, 2020
Following his message, someone tried to poke fun at the situation by asking the rapper why he was wearing a backpack in his home.
Without hesitating, the “Good for That” hitmaker clapped back, in response to the question, she said:” My house too big, I had to carry some lunch.”
My house too big, I had to carry some lunch. https://t.co/VzwoxViSNr— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 26, 2020
Fans quickly had Cassper's back, commending him for dealing with the troll.
